Jose Riveiro explains Makhaula’s main role at Bucs in detail

Following a run of stellar performances since the resumption of the DStv Premiership this year, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has explained in detail Makhehlene Makhaula’s role in the team.

Reintroduced himself

Makhaula, who joined Pirates on an 18-months contract from AmaZulu in January last year, has somewhat reintroduced himself in the black and white colours. This after struggling to get game time.

However, the 34-year-old has since turned the tide in the second half of this season. He has seemingly found his way to break into the team. This starting in all five matches played by the Buccaneers this year.

His outstanding display was in the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs, where he helped Pirates beat their bitter rivals 3-2 recently.

After the match, Riveiro detailed Makhaula’s main role. He said his role is to help give wing backs such as Deo Hotto and Thabiso Lebitso more freedom to play offensively. This helped them not to worry a lot about their defensive duties.

“I am not going to explain who Makhaula is in this league. We all know the player very well,” Riveiro said recently.

Gives different dimensions

“He is a player who gives you different dimensions in the field in the center of the midfield. He is also a generous player. I think him and Miguel Timm are players that… the last thing they think of is themselves.

“They always think about the people around them, the team, and never about themselves. So, that gives you an opportunity as a coach to play the likes [of] Deon Hotto and Thabiso Lebitso more on the wings.

The Spaniard added that the tenacious midfielder also does a lot of hard work in protecting and relieving ball players. He relieves players like Relebohile Mofokeng and Patrick Maswanganyi from defending from the front.

Relieves other players

“Players like Rele, Maswanganyi and Tshegofatso [Mabasa], who have more attention on them, also get more protection of some sort from Makhaula. He does a fantastic job with defending from the front, including Timm.

“[Thalente] Mbatha, [Siphelo] Baloni, Philip [Ndlondlo] and Thabang Monare, who is pushing back to get into the team, are contributing to the team. And the competition in the middle position is very tough.”

Makhaula and the Sea Robbers will be back in action when they entertain Motsepe Foundation Championship side Hungry Lions. This will be in their Nedbank Cup last 16 match at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening.

The game will kick-off at 6pm.

