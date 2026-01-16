Jose Riveiro opens up about joining Swedish giants AIK Stockholm

Former Orlando Pirates and Al Ahly coach Jose Riveiro has opened up about his decision to join Swedish giants AIK Stockholm, saying it is a club with a strong identity.

Riveiro was unveiled by the club on Friday evening.

“I am very proud and happy to be part of a club that truly lives and breathes football,” Riveiro told the club’s media department.

“AIK is a club with a strong identity, high ambitions, and an enormous passion around the team.

“Now I am really looking forward to getting started, building relationships and working closely with the players and my colleagues to develop the team every day and take the next step both individually and collectively.”

Return to coaching

Riveiro returns to coaching after about four months without a club following his early exit from Ahly. The Spaniard was dismissed by the Egyptian giants just a few games into the new season following a poor run of form.

Prior to joining Ahly, he was at Pirates for three years, where he managed to walk out with five trophies. These were three MTN8 titles and two Nedbank Cups.

Padre, as Riveiro was fondly known in South African football, will look to write his own history in Europe and Scandinavia by winning trophies with AIK.

