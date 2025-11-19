Jose Riveiro puts his money on Pirates to win Carling Knockout final

Former Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has predicted that his former side will win this season’s Carling Knockout and end their 14-year drought in the competition.

Riveiro landed in South Africa on Sunday to preview the now much-anticipated Carling Knockout final between Pirates and Marumo Gallants. The match will take place at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo, on December 6.

The Buccaneers last won the knockout competition once, despite reaching nine finals. They won it during the 2011 season, when they beat the now-defunct Bidvest Wits 3 – 1 to lift the cup the first and final time.

Facing tricky and exciting Gallants outfit

They now have an opportunity to end that hoodoo under Riveiro’s successor, Abdeslam Ouaddou, when they entertain a tricky and exciting Gallants outfit.

Riveiro failed to deliver the Carling Knockout in the Bucs trophy cabinet during his three years at the club. He said Pirates enter the tie as outright favourites and have enough quality to win.

“It’s great to see Pirates finally on the verge of winning the Carling Knockout. Because it’s an opportunity to improve the history of the club,” Riveiro said during a press conference at The Venue Green Park Hotel in Sandton on Wednesday.

“Looking at the way they play this season and taking every opportunity to play, I’m sure they’re going to offer a good final. It’s going to be difficult for Marumo to beat Pirates in a final. Everybody knows.

“But at the same time, Pirates must also understand that Marumo is going to give a good fight. I’m sure about that. It’s going to be an exciting final and I’m really looking forward to it.”

In his three seasons at Pirates, the Spaniard managed to walk out with five trophies. These were three MTN8 titles and two Nedbank Cups.

Carling All Stars

Meanwhile, Carling Black Label’s Brand Director Kerryn Greenleaf announced the venue and date of the Carling All Stars. This includes the number of votes that have come in from fans.

“The Carling All-Stars game will be held in Durban at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on 13 December,” Greenleaf said.

“Our Champion Fans have been voting non-stop. And we’ve now locked in a shortlist of the top fans in the country. Each one standing a real chance to become the Champion Fan Coach and take their seat on the technical bench of the Carling All-Stars.

“With over 6 million votes flying in, Mzansi has once again proved the unstoppable power of our Champion Fans. This is what fan empowerment looks like!”

