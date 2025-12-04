Jose Riveiro sends hearty message to outgoing Pirates star Mbekezeli Mbokazi

It needed Jose Riveiro to leave Orlando Pirates to somewhat openly speak candidly about “individual players” that he has coached at the club, and one is defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

This week, Mbokazi officially completed a big-money move to the United States from Pirates, where he signed a four-year deal with Chicago Fire FC.

The 20-year-old is one of many youngsters who benefited immensely under the leadership of Riveiro, who was not afraid to throw them in the deep, giving them a fair chance to prove themselves during his successful three-year tenure.

Padre, as Riveiro was commonly referred to by the Bucs players for his fatherly love, was recently in South Africa for the launch of the Carling Cup as the competition’s ambassador.

Potential to soar to greater heights

During his sit-down interview with Sunday World, the shy and soft-spoken Spaniard wished Mbokazi all the best for the future and tipped that the Bafana Bafana international will reach greater heights.

“Mbokazi is still young, and he can go as far as he wants in his career because he is a gifted player, in terms of football,” Riveiro said.

“But football also demands many more things than skills or talent, such as discipline, hard work, a bit of luck, and good decision-making, because all those things together do make a difference in a football career.

“So, from my side, I want to wish Mbokazi all the best in the future,” Riveiro added.

Positive impact on young players

Apart from Mbokazi, some of the young players that Riveiro had a positive impact on are the likes of Mohau Nkota, who later secured a move to Al-Ettifaq Club in the Saudi Pro League; Relebohile Mofokeng, who is now an established Bafana international; and Camrin Danson, who scored a world-class goal against Mamelodi Sundowns this season.

Thabiso Sesane, Simphiwe Selepe, Yanga Madiba, and Siyabonga Ndlozi are some of the youngsters who were given a shot by the Spanish Guitar.

Following his recent foiled stint in Egypt at Al Ahly, Riveiro said he is not in a hurry to get back in the dugout.

“I will probably get back into coaching soon, especially after a decent period of reflection, studying, resting, and preparing myself for what is coming,” he said.

“I am now exploring options and opportunities for me to take my next step in my career. Like I have said several times, it is something [going back to coaching] that can happen anytime from now, but I am not in a hurry, and hopefully everything falls into place at the right time.”

