Junior Khanye pays emotional tribute to homeboy and former Chiefs star Michael Nkambule

Renowned and popular football analyst Junior Khanye has paid an emotional tribute to his former Kaizer Chiefs teammate and homeboy Michael Nkambule who died last week at the Far East Rand Hospital in Springs.

Nkambule was 37-year-old and will be buried on Sunday morning in Etwatwa, in Daveyton. He leaves behind two daughters Ntokozo and Amahle.

A memorial service has been organised for the Daveyton-born dribbling maestro, who also played for South Africa’s junior national teams. The service will be held at the Tshipi Noto Intermediate School in Emaphupheni Ext 10 in Etwatwa on Friday at 3:00pm.

Nkambule was involved in car accident

At the time of his death, the retired player was a member of the Ditlhake Masters FC. Nkambule was hospitalised in July after he was involved in a car accident. He was returning from a Masters and Legends tournament in Limpopo, which was organised to honour the retired former Marumo Gallants star Joseph “Tight” Molongoane.

He got involved in the accident on his way home, where he hurt his spine, and was taken to the Far East Rand Hospital. He was transferred to Joburg General Hospital [Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital], where he was operated on. After a few days, he was taken back to Far East Hospital, where he was recovering well. But his situation deteriorated and took a turn for the worst. He succumbed to death last Friday.

‘I have known him since he was a kid’

Said his friend Khanye, who also turned out for Amakhosi: “I have known him since he was a kid because I was friends with his brother Joe. He would watch us play at the Citicon Grounds (eTafuleni) or at eMa12 Grounds, and sometimes he would play with us. He was such a special player and a talented midfielder. I am very touched and heartbroken by his death.”

“Rooi never got into a fight with people; he was not arrogant and did not have a bad attitude even when he was playing for Chiefs. Sadly, he did not fulfill his potential at Chiefs, and those who saw him play as a youngster in Etwatwa, will tell you about his talent.

“We also gave him a chance to come work with us at Junior Khanye TV, and he was dedicated and disciplined – he was always on time and very professional. I still cannot process that I will no longer see him and his smile again. May the boy rest in peace, I will miss him,” added Khanye.

Tribute from Kaizer Chiefs

Amakhosi also sent a message of condolences to the player and his family.

“The entire Kaizer Chiefs FC family deeply regret the passing of Michael Nkambule, a former academy graduate and player for the Kaizer Chiefs first team from 2007 to 2010,” Chiefs posted on their social media platform.

“A product of the Kaizer Chiefs academy, who earned a move to France in 2003 after impressing scouts with his performances for the Kaizer Chiefs U15 team at the Milk Cup tournament in Northern Ireland. Kaizer Chiefs wishes to express its condolences and support to his family, friends, and former teammates. Michael Nkambule passed away at the age of 37. May his soul Rest in Peace.”

In his youth, Nkambule was snapped up by overseas scouts and went on to play in France for Strasbourg FC in the French top-tier division. He failed to break into the first team and returned to the PSL, where he joined SuperSport United. He later rejoined Amakhosi.

He also played for Black Leopards in the PSL and was part of the SA Under-20 and Under-23 national teams in his youth.

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