Kaizer Chiefs already targeting CAF glory after Nedbank Cup early exit

Kaizer Chiefs have seemingly already put the loss against Stellenbosch FC in the Nedbank Cup behind them, as they have swiftly switched their focus to the CAF Confederations Cup.

Chiefs host Egyptian outfit Al Masry in a crucial Group D encounter, as the Confederations Cup enters its penultimate stage on Sunday.

With the MTN8, Carling Knockout, and now the Nedbank Cup all gone, Chiefs only have the league and Confederations Cup to compete for if they are to win some piece of silverware this season.

Amakhosi saw their hopes and dreams of defending their Nedbank crown shattered after succumbing to a shocking 2-1 defeat to Stellenbosch. This was during their Round of 32 at the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night.

Wrong approach to the game

Amakhosi co-coach Cedric Kaze reacted to the first-round defeat. He admitted that their approach to the game was not right. And he added that they were unlucky not to convert their chances.

“I think that we didn’t approach the game well. Because we knew that we were playing a team that likes and loves to play long balls and duels,” Kaze conceded after the game.

“And we had the opportunity to play. But we were forced to play long, and that cost us the first 20 minutes. We also conceded two goals that I believe were avoidable.

“I would say that it was an unlucky day for us. And at the end of the day, it was a knockout game, and unfortunately, we are out of the competition. So, we must look forward because Sunday is fast approaching. And we have a massive game in the Confederation Cup [against Al Masry].

“So, we have to put our heads straight. To be in the right frame of mind and mentality to play against Al Masry on Sunday.”

Chiefs are currently number three in their group and tied on seven points with Al Masry. Sitting on top with a slender lead is Zamalek on points. While Zesco United languishes at the bottom with zero points.

A win for Amakhosi on Sunday will put them in a good position. It will boost them in their quest to book their place in the knockout rounds of the continental competition.

