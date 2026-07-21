Kaizer Chiefs announce signing of least-known Tanzanian midfielder

Kaizer Chiefs have secured the services of Adolf Mtasingwa Bitegeko from Tanzanian giants Azam FC for an undisclosed fee on Tuesday.

“Following successful negotiations between the two clubs, we warmly welcome Adolf to the family and wish him success on his journey with the Glamour Boys,” Chiefs said in a social media post.

“The 27-year-old defensive midfielder, who was captain at Azam, becomes the first player from Tanzania to join Amakhosi. His arrival adds to the impressive list of players from over 20 different African countries who have worn the famous Gold & Black jersey.”

Bitegeko may be less well-known in the South African football space than players like Feisal Salum, Allan Okello or Clement Mzize from the Tanzanian league; however, he brings a wealth of experience to Amakhosi.

This after having spent six seasons in Scandinavia, playing in the Icelandic, Norwegian and Finnish leagues.

“He returned home in 2024 to help Azam FC finish third in the Tanzanian league last season. The Tanzanian international has filled the role of vice-captain for his national team,” Chiefs added.

Bitegeko joins defender Thabiso Moloisane from Stellenbosch FC and goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner from Sehukhune United as the latest signings at the club.

The Glamour Boys are expected to unveil more acquisitions ahead of their Toyota Cup against reigning Zimbabwean champions Scotland FC at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Amakhosi have confirmed the loan move of shot-stopper Fiacre Ntwari to recently promoted Mpumalanga-based Kruger United, where he will spend the rest of the upcoming league campaign to gain more game time.