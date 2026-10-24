Kaizer Chiefs break silence on the future of head coach Fernando Da Cruz

After Kaizer Chiefs was bundled out of the CAF Confederations Cup in the second preliminary round by Red Arrows of Zambia on Friday night, the club has communicated its stance regarding the future of head coach Fernando Da Cruz.

The Glamour Boys exited the tournament in these early stages via the lottery of penalties after the two rounds of matches against Arrows ended in a 1-1 draw. Arrows won their home match in Ndola by 1-0 last week, and Chiefs won the second leg with the same scoreline at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Friday night. Chiefs lost the penalty kicks by 3-2.

In their statement released a day after they exited the competition, Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung JNR is pleading for patience and understanding from the millions of Amakhosi supporters.

Advertisement

The club, the head coach, and his technical team were attacked severely by unhappy and incensed supporters who have seemingly lost confidence in the coach, especially after they were knocked out in the early stages of the continental competition by the Zambians. Chiefs fans were hoping for a good run in the Confederation Cup as they embark on rebuilding and reviving the club so that it can get back to its glory days.

READ: Kaizer Chiefs on the back foot after losing in Zambia while Pirates register away win

Reads the full statement from Motaung Jnr: “Following our unfortunate CAF Confederation Cup result, we understand and share the disappointment felt by our supporters, players, staff, and all stakeholders connected to Kaizer Chiefs. Competing at continental level brings high expectations, and when results do not meet those expectations, naturally there is frustration and reflection.

At moments such as these, it is important to maintain perspective and remain committed to the long-term vision we have established for the club. Success in football is rarely defined by a single match or a single competition. It is built through consistency, resilience, and unwavering commitment to a clear sporting strategy.

As a club, we would like to reaffirm our full support for, and confidence in, the Head Coach and the entire technical team. They continue to have our trust as they lead the implementation of a football philosophy and development pathway that we firmly believe will bring sustainable success.

READ: Kaizer Chiefs hoping for some Durban luck in Confed Cup second leg

Their professionalism, work ethic, and commitment to improving the team every day remain irreproachable. The team is fighting hard every game to uphold a high standard of performance, and yesterday, despite the result and the injuries we carry, that warrior spirit was visible on the field.

We have made significant progress in key areas of our sporting project, and while setbacks are a natural part of any ambitious journey, they do not alter our conviction in the direction we are taking. We remain aligned behind our objectives, our playing identity, and our long-term plan for success both domestically and on the continent.

Our responsibility is not to be guided solely by the emotion of an adverse result, but rather by careful analysis, stability, and strategic decision-making. We will continue to evaluate performances honestly, learn from this experience, and make the necessary improvements to ensure continued growth and competitiveness.

READ: Sundowns, Chiefs knocked out of CAF as Pirates advance to group stage in style

To our supporters, we acknowledge your disappointment and thank you for your steadfast passion and support. The standards at this institution remain as high as ever, and everyone within the football department is fully committed to meeting them.

Now is the time for unity, not division. We believe in the work being done, we believe in the people leading that work, and we believe the foundations being laid today will deliver the success our supporters deserve.

We move forward together with determination, accountability, and confidence in the future.”

Subscribe To Our Newsletter