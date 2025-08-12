Kaizer Chiefs’ Cedric Kaze defends Flavio Silva: ‘He scores goals at training’

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Cedric Kaze has leapt to the defence of new striker Flavio Silva, saying he is a good player and scores goals in training.

Silva has recently come under fire on social media from a section of Amakhosi fans, who were not convinced about the striker’s performances during pre-season.

The 29-year-old Portuguese international is one of the six new acquisitions by Chiefs. And he is under pressure to address the club’s goal-scoring challenges this season.

Did well in previous club

Silva scored 32 goals and provided six assists in 62 matches at his previous club in Indonesia.

Speaking to the media ahead of their Betway Premiership encounter against Polokwane City at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday night, Kaze didn’t want to delve deep into the lanky striker.

“I don’t really want to divulge much about individual players. We are focused on the upcoming game against Polokwane City. But he is a player who trains very well and scores goals in training,” Kaze said.

“Maybe people have the mentality that all strikers should be like Thierry Henry or Robert Lewandowski and have dribbling skills. But Flavio is a different player from that.

He scores goals

“He is the kind of striker that is always in the box and whenever there are crosses, you will find him there. When there is a rebound or second ball, he will be there. So, he is a player who has tremendous inside-the-box ability. And we need players like that,” he concluded.

Kaze, alongside Khalil Ben Youssef, is currently holding the fort for head coach Nasreddine Nabi. Nabi is in Tunisia after his wife got involved in an accident last week.

In the absence of Nabi, the duo helped guide Amakhosi to their first league win over Stellenbosch FC at the weekend.

Kaze and the Glamour Boys will be looking to pick up from where they left off. They plan to record back-to-back wins in the league for the first time this year.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content