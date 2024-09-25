Kaizer Chiefs climb up the log after impressive win over Usuthu

Kaizer Chiefs continued their impressive run in the Betway Premiership following an impressive 3-1 win over AmaZulu FC at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Wednesday night.

In what was the second consecutive sold-out match by Amakhosi, Nasreddine Nabi’s troops delivered a spectacle and collected maximum points on the road to move up the log standings. Chiefs are now number four on the PSL log table.

The Glamour Boys were up against an AmaZulu side that was coming from a disappointing opening league defeat to Polokwane City and were on a serious mission to register their first win of the campaign.

Nabi made two changes from the team that beat Marumo Gallants, Wandile Duba, and Njabulo Blom replacing Christian Saile and Samkelo Zwane in the middle of the park.

His opposite number, Pablo Franco, made one of the notable changes in the goalkeeping department, which saw Veli Mothwa make way for Olwethu Mzimela after a string of costly errors.

It took Mzimela as early as 11 minutes to concede a goal, as Amakhosi found the back of the net through striker Ranga Chivaviro.

The floodgates opened as former Mamelodi Sundowns star Gaston Sirino scored his first goal in Chiefs colours in the 14th minute when he curled the ball past Mzimela from range after a well-worked counter-attack.

Another new Amakhosi man Inacio Miguel also added his name on the scoresheet in the 23rd minute with a towering header after Sirino whipped in a delightful cross from a corner kick and went into the break cruising with a 3-0 lead.

Franco must have had a firm half-time pep talk, as Usuthu came out guns blazing in the second half when striker Etiosa Ighodaro gave the home side some glimmering hope two minutes in when he caught the Amakhosi defense napping and put one past Fiacre Ntwari.

Usuthu could have gotten a second and even a third goal, but they were denied by the woodwork and lost their second match on a trot, while Nabi and his Glamour Boys clinched their second win on the road.