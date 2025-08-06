Kaizer Chiefs coach awaits confirmation if Sundowns striker will join team

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi is waiting for the club to confirm whether he will get one of his top targets, Etiosa Ighodaro, or if they will go for a different striker.

Amakhosi have been active in the transfer market, making six signings so far, with the club also confirming that more players will be recruited to bolster Nabi’s squad.

The striking department is one of the positions Amakhosi wants to reinforce following their struggles in front of goal last season.

Chiefs have since been heavily linked with the Nigerian international Ighodaro, who is currently contracted to Mamelodi Sundowns.

The big, lanky striker was recently on loan to AmaZulu FC last season and is expected to leave Sundowns, with coach Miguel Cardoso stressing that he wants to cut the size of his squad.

Season opener against Stellenbosch FC

Speaking to the media during the launch of the Betway Premiership in Sandton on Tuesday, Nabi shed some light on Ighodaro, saying that he is a striker the club has been looking at but is waiting for management to confirm whether he will land the player.

“That player [Ighodaro] belongs to another team with administrative issues, but he or another striker that we listed on our transfer list will be welcomed,” Nabi said.

“For now, we will wait to hear from our administration if he or another striker will join.

“I saw the player you are asking about, who was playing for AmaZulu last season, and I believe he is a good player; however, he does not belong to our club, so we can’t say much about him.”

Amakhosi’s six signings include Ethan Chislett, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Nkanyiso Shinga, Flavio Silva, and former Orlando Pirates defensive duo Thabiso Monyane and Paseka Mako.

The Glamour Boys will kick off their league campaign against Stellenbosch FC at the Cape Town Stadium on Sunday evening.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content