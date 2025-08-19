Kaizer Chiefs cruising nicely as they maintain 100% winning record

As their fans would say, Kaizer Chiefs are cruising nicely in the Betway Premiership and they maintained their 100% winning record after a 1-0 win over Richards Bay at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

The result means that Amakhosi are now on nine points after three games and have made it three out of three for the first time since the 2014/15 season when they won the league.

Gaston Sirino came off the bench in the second half to score the only goal of the match to seal all three points for the Glamour Boys and hand Bay their third consecutive defeat.

Amakhosi went into the encounter with their tails up and looking to pick up from where they left off against Polokwane City, whom they defeated 1-0 last week.

Stand-in coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze made one change by handing the match-winner of the previous match, Siphesihle Ndlovu, his first start in Amakhosi colours.

With so much excitement surrounding the club after announcing two new signings, Etiosa Ighodaro and Luke Baartman, Amakhosi were expected to start the game strong in front of their home fans.

Indeed, Amakhosi were on the front foot from the onset and they created goal-scoring opportunities. Glody Lilepo came closest to breaking the deadlock, but Richards Bay goalkeeper Salim Magoola made a super save from the ball that was aimed at the top corner.

The Natal Rich Boys did enough to contain Chiefs in the first half, but the second half was a different ball game altogether, especially after the introduction of Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Sirino.

In the 57th minute, Sirino fired Amakhosi in front with a brilliant goal after some good passage of play between himself, Wandile Duba and Mduduzi Shabalala, catching the visitors on a counterattack.

Another Amakhosi substitute, Mfundo Vilakazi, could have put the game to bed and got the second goal of the match in the last minute when he was set up with a lovely through pass from Pule Mmodi, but his shot was tame and Magoola smothered it.

Betway Premiership Tuesday Results:

Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 Richards Bay

Orbit College 0-3 Sekhukhune United

Durban City 1-1 Golden Arrows

Chippa United 1-4 TS Galaxy

Siwelele FC 0-1 Polokwane City

