Kaizer Chiefs drop points at home after a frustrating draw against Gallants

Kaizer Chiefs were so close yet so far from claiming maximum points, after being held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Marumo Gallants at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Chiefs would have moved closer to Betway Premiership leaders Sekhukhune United. But they could only settle for a draw at home.

The Glamour Boys missed out on the opportunity to move two points behind second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, who dropped points after succumbing to a shock 1-0 defeat away to Golden Arrows in the early kick-off at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, Durban.

Missed opportunities

Amakhosi will rue the two clear-cut goal-scoring opportunities that they missed. Especially by Gaston Sirino, who also missed a penalty right at the half-time stroke.

For Gallants, it is a job well done after avoiding another defeat, with their fourth draw on a trot. Striker Jaisen Clifford scored the all-important equaliser for the visitors.

Khanyisa Mayo was on target for Chiefs as he got off the mark since joining Chiefs on loan from CR Belouizdad recently.

Mayo broke the deadlock in the 40th minute after what was a rather uninspiring first half. He awakened the dull FNB crowd on Heritage Day and took them into a frenzy when he pounced on a loose ball inside the Gallants box and took Amakhosi into the break with a 1-0 lead.

It could have been a much more comfortable 2-0 lead for Chiefs had Gaston Sirino not missed the penalty with almost the final kick of the first half.

Frustrated fans call for Sirino’s head

Sirino did not do himself any favour and could have easily redeemed himself when he missed another clear-cut goal-scoring opportunity after some good passage of play between himself, Mayo, and substitute Thabo Cele – a miss that saw the Amakhosi fans frustrated and call for him to be taken off.

Indeed, the two stand-in Chiefs coaches, Khalil Ben Youseff and Cedric Kaze, substituted the Uruguayan and introduced Mduduzi Shabalala in his place. Mayo was also taken off and replaced by Glody Lilepo.

The visitors did not pose much of a threat to Brandon Petersen’s goal as they did in the first half with their two shots on target.

However, Clifford had other ideas. He came off the bench to salvage a point for Gallants in the dying stages of the game.

