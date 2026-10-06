Kaizer Chiefs getting ready for Stellies and CAF Confederation Cup test

Kaizer Chiefs will be back in action on Wednesday in the Betway Premiership after three weeks of inactivity and will be hoping to dust themselves off and get back into winning ways after they played two matches without a win before this Fifa calendar break.

Amakhosi, who are sitting in position number four on the log table, have only won a single league match in their last five outings and were overtaken by AmaZulu from number three. So, Chiefs will be keen to register more wins and points in their quest to catch log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

CAF Confederation Cup campaign begins

Four days later, Chiefs will also be back in the CAF Confederation Cup, determined to make amends after narrowly missing out on the knockout stages last season by the finest of margins – a single-goal difference in the group phase. Thanks to their CAF ranking, Amakhosi received a bye in the first preliminary round and will now begin their campaign in the second round playoff.

Chiefs will face Red Arrows of Zambia over two legs this month. The Zambian side earned their place in this round after overcoming Madagascar’s FC Rouge in September.

Key dates against Red Arrows

According to the Chiefs website, the first leg will be played on Saturday, October 17 at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, Zambia. The game will start at 3pm. Chiefs are familiar with the venue, having played there earlier this year in the group stages of this continental competition against Zesco United.

The decisive second leg will take place at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Friday, October 23, with kick-off set for 6pm. The overall winner of the round will advance to the group stages of this season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

Stellies trio impress on international duty

Against Stellies, they will face a strong side from the Winelands after Quwan Plaatjies scored his first international goal while Siviwe Nkwali and Luthando Vena also featured during South Africa Under-23’s friendly victory over Algeria Under-23’s last week.

Nkwali – who was formerly part of the Amajita side that won the 2025 CAF Africa Cup of Nations and featured at the Fifa Under-20 World Cup – and Luthando Vena were both handed starting berths, while Quwan Plaatjies featured off the bench.

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