Kaizer Chiefs go back to Dobsonville boosted by return of Etiosa Ighodaro

Kaizer Chiefs are preparing to make their return to Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto this weekend, where they will face Siwelele FC in their next Betway Premiership fixture on Sunday evening.

Kick-off is at 5:30pm.

According to the club’s website, Chiefs fans have been starved of seeing Etiosa Ighodaro in full flow out on the pitch after an injury-blighted first campaign at Naturena, but the muscular striker, who joined Amakhosi at the beginning of last season, believes he is in good shape to torment the lads from Bloemfontein.

READ: Amakhosi confirm signing of Sundowns striker Etiosa Ighodaro

Amakhosi head into the clash unbeaten, with two wins and two draws from their opening four league matches. Their solid start sees them sitting third on the log with eight points.

Siwelele, meanwhile, have endured a tougher run, recording two draws and two losses to date. They currently occupy the 14th position, with two points collected.

READ: Red-hot Kaizer Chiefs send strong message to opponents after convincing win

Chiefs last played at Dobsonville in October 2025, when they hosted AS Simba of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round. On that occasion, Amakhosi produced a dominant performance, winning 3–0 and creating a festive atmosphere that the club hopes to replicate this weekend.

“Last season was quite frustrating for me because of injuries, but that is behind me now,and I am looking forward to a great season,” said Ighodaro on the club’s website.

“Hopefully, you’ll see the best of me. I am pushing myself hard to make the club and the supporters proud. I really benefitted from pre-season because I didn’t play a lot last season, so I needed the minutes in the practice games to build my confidence,” he added.

This fixture is Amakhosi’s only home game in September, with the remaining two matches before the Fifa break later in the month scheduled away from home.

“Preparations are going well. We weren’t satisfied with getting only one point in our last game and we are working hard to make sure we don’t slip up on Sunday. Siwelele play aggressively with a lot of commitment. So, we are ready for their physicality, but we believe in ourselves and our own ability to come out on top,” he explained further.

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