Kaizer Chiefs handed another fine for spectator misbehaviour

In just a space of a month, Kaizer Chiefs have been fined R150 000 twice by the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) disciplinary committee for spectator misbehaviour.

This comes after disgruntled Amakhosi supporters threw objects and invaded the pitch during their Carling Knockout match against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Amakhosi lost the match 4-0 more than a week ago.

This happened after referee Luxolo Badi awarded Sundowns a penalty, which led to the Chiefs floodgates opening.

“I can confirm that earlier today [Friday], Kaizer Chiefs Football Club appeared before the PSL disciplinary committee to answer charges of spectator misbehaviour on account of incidents of missile throwing in their match against Mamelodi Sundowns,” said PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu.

Guilty as charged

“The respondent, which is Kaizer Chiefs, pleaded guilty as charged, and having listened to submissions about the appropriate sanction, the disciplinary committee ruled as follows: first, Kaizer Chiefs is fined a monetary amount of R200 000, of which half is suspended for the next 12 months on condition that during the period of suspension, they are not found guilty of the same offence again.

“Two, you will also note that three weeks or so ago, Kaizer Chiefs appeared before the PSL disciplinary committee on the same charges. They were fined a monetary amount of R100 000, of which R50 000 was suspended.”

Majavu continued: “Within the period of suspension, Kaizer Chiefs has reoffended again. By operation of law, it means that the R50 000 that was earlier suspended is now effective.

“It will be added onto the R100 000, which is half of the R200 000 that was imposed for this current infringement.

“In total, it means Kaizer Chiefs will pay R150 000 plus the costs of the seating, which are administratively computed by the league and added onto the R150 000.”

Bringing the league into disrepute

In October, Amakhosi had to cough out R150 000 for the same act when their supporters threw objects onto the pitch during their Betway Premiership match against Sundowns.

The Glamour Boys lost that league match 2-1.

Majavu further condemned the unsavoury scenes from all football fans, urging them to refrain from possibly bringing the league into disrepute.

Said Majavu: “The disciplinary committee also observed that fining a club week in and [week] out is not in and of itself going to be an answer to deal with these growing acts of hooliganism, which have an adverse impact on the league, its stakeholders, as well as the sponsors.

“It is a matter of public record that in the previous season, Kaizer Chiefs appeared at least four times on the same charges before the disciplinary committee. This season, they have now made a second appearance.

“The disciplinary committee observed that this particular type of misconduct is not only germane or exclusive to Kaizer Chiefs.

“Last week, the Orlando Pirates suffered the same fate, and it’s only a matter of time before other clubs follow suit.

“This type of misbehaviour, especially by those who claim to love and support their clubs, does not augur well for the development of a product that should easily be consumed without difficulties and unpalatable behaviour.”