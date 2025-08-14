‘Kaizer Chiefs has won only two games’: Coach warns of over-celebrating

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Cedric Kaze is calling for coolness, calmness, and collectedness from Amakhosi faithful, saying it is still a bit too early to be celebrating after two games.

Kaze’s remarks come at the back of their hard-fought 1-0 win over Polokwane City during their Betway Premiership encounter at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

New signing Siphesihle Ndlovu scored the only goal of the match to guide Chiefs to their second win of the season.

It was also their first win at the FNB Stadium since March, when they beat Magesi FC.

The outcome puts Amakhosi in second place on the log standings and ties them with leaders Durban City, who defeated Chippa United in the closing minutes on Wednesday at Chartsworth Stadium. Both Chiefs and City have six points.

Speaking to the media after the match against City, Kaze stated that the team still has a significant amount of improvement to make, given the remaining 28 league games.

We look more like a team

“Indeed, we are now more confident, but I think we need to temper the excitement down because it is only the second game of the season,” Kaze said.

“With 28 league games remaining, we still have a significant amount of improvement to make. But we look more like a team than before.

“In every moment, we are there for each other, supporting one another through our strengths and weaknesses. That is one of the things I have noticed about our team since the start of the season.”

Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef are filling in for head coach Nasreddine Nabi, who is attending to a family emergency in Tunisia.

The upcoming league games against Richards Bay and the defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns will now be the focus of Amakhosi’s immediate attention.

The FNB Stadium is set to host both games in the upcoming days.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content