Kaizer Chiefs held to a frustrating draw by TS Galaxy in Polokwane

Kaizer Chiefs’ battle for top eight finish suffered yet another setback after they were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by TS Galaxy at a packed Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday night.

Chiefs went to the match hoping to maintain their 8th position on the log, and their intentions were clear from the onset when they took the game to but could not find an early goal.

Amakhosi continued to search for a goal but were not lucky when Gaston Sirino and Given Msimango’s efforts could not give the Naturena Boys an early lead.

Sirino was denied by goalkeeper Ira Tape, who parried back into play his attempt before Msimango’s goal-bound hit Galaxy’s solid defence six minutes later.

Their efforts did, however, pay off late in the first half when Wandile Duba netted home with a beautiful volley, connecting his low volley with the roof of the net from the right flank.

In the second half, both sides came out guns blazing, but it was Galaxy who slowly stole the limelight, visiting the Chiefs’ goalmouth regularly, but they found goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma ready and equal to the task.

Coach Nasreddine Nabi’s troops found themselves dumbfounded when Msimango scored an own goal in an attempt to clear the ball after a squabble in the danger box in the 81st minute.

The result means Amakhosi are now on 30 points from 24 matches, and it remains to be seen if they will manage to hold on to that position or even improve in their attempt to qualify for the MTN8, something which they missed last season.

The rest of Saturday’s Betway Premiership results saw Golden Arrows and Chippa United share spoils in a goalless draw, while Marumo Gallants came from behind to draw 1-1 against SuperSport United.

Orlando Pirates, on the other hand, had to dig deep in ensuring that their title race against Mamelodi Sundowns is still intact, as Nkosinathi Sibisi’s second-half goal was enough in their 1-0 win over Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

