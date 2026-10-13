Kaizer Chiefs held to frustrating draw by Stellies as Downs, Bucs prevail

Kaizer Chiefs and coach Fernando Da Cruz’s frustrations continue, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Stellenbosch FC at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

The result means Chiefs are winless in their last three games but remain unbeaten in the league in eight matches. Amakhosi also remains at number four with 14 points, behind AmaZulu, Orlando Pirates and league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Back from a two-week-long Fifa break with injury problems, Da Cruz went with a defensive approach to the game, with seven defensive players on the pitch. The game saw Paseka Mako and Thabiso Monyane return to the starting lineup after spending some time on the sidelines.

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The first half was rather uninspiring from both Chiefs and Stellenbosch, with neither side creating any clear-cut goal-scoring opportunities, and it went into the break goalless.

However, two minutes into the second half, the visitors landed the first blow when Sinoxolo Kwayiba found the back of the net from a pin-point cross by Terrence Mashego.

Chiefs did, though, make a swift response and got the much-needed equaliser through Mduduzi Shabalala, when he beat Sage Stephens at the near post to ultimately salvage a point and maintain their unbeaten run.

In other matches, Masandawana thumped Richards Bay 4-1 at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal, to maintain their position at the top. Thanks to goals by Tashreeq Matthews, Fawaaz Basadien, and a brace from Iqraam Rayners.

AmaZulu, on the other hand, prevailed in their KZN derby against Durban City, when they produced a 2-1 victory at the Chatsworth Stadium.

Pirates, out at the Orlando Stadium, cruised past TS Galaxy with an emphatic 3-0 win and continued to apply pressure to Sundowns at the top, with one game in hand.