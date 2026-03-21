Kaizer Chiefs hope to continue winning streak against Magesi FC

After securing victory in Sunday’s Betway Premiership fixture against Durban City on Sunday in Johannesburg, Kaizer Chiefs will return to their alternative home venue, the Moses Mabhida Stadium, on Saturday to host Magesi FC.

Amakhosi, who are currently fifth on the log with 33 points from 19 matches, have two games in hand compared to most of the teams above them. Magesi, meanwhile, sit at the bottom of the standings with 14 points from 20 games.

According to the Chiefs website, this encounter promises to be a fierce battle as Chiefs are chasing a CAF qualification spot, while Magesi are fighting to escape the relegation zone quagmire.

Chiefs will be boosted by the return of Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Aden McCarthy, both of whom missed Sunday’s match due to suspension. Their availability adds depth to a squad already strengthened by recent recoveries from injury.

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