Kaizer Chiefs’ Jessica Motaung reacts to her new role at FIFA

Added to being the Kaizer Chiefs Head of Marketing and serving in the office of the African Clubs Association (ACA) as one of two vice presidents, Jessica Motaung, recently bagged herself a role in the FIFA Men’s Football Stakeholders Committee.

Motaung was officially appointed by FIFA to her new role during the 47th CAF Ordinary General Assembly held in Kinshasa, DRC, on Monday.

Her tenure in the world football governing body will span four years. It commences this year and concludes in 2029.

Eternally grateful

Speaking to Sunday World after her appointment, the 52-year-old marketing guru expressed her delight and said that she is privileged to serve in a global office.

“I am honoured and humbled by this appointment. It is a privilege to serve on such a significant global platform that shapes the future of men’s football.

“I see this as both a personal milestone and an opportunity to represent South Africa, African football, and women in sports leadership at the highest level.

“So, I am grateful to FIFA for the confidence they’ve placed in me, and I look forward to contributing meaningfully to the growth and sustainability of the game we all love.”

Having already played a significant role in local and continental football as one of the few women in sport, Motaung said that there is still more to come from her.

“My focus remains on contributing to the growth and transformation of football, both in South Africa and globally. I am passionate about driving innovation, empowering women in sport, and creating opportunities for the next generation of leaders.

“This FIFA appointment is not an endpoint but a platform to learn, to share, and elevate the sport to greater heights,” she added.

Proud dad

Amakhosi head honcho Kaizer Motaung also weighed in on her daughter’s major appointment and said that he is proud of the strides she has made in football over the years.

“This is yet another well-deserved recognition for Jessica. Acknowledging her dedication, expertise, and impactful contributions to South African and African football as a whole,” Motaung told Chiefs’ media.

“It is a proud moment for us as an organisation to see her representing Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa, and Africa at the highest level of global football.”

