Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo takes up key Safa technical committee role

The South African Football Association (Safa) chairperson of the technical committee Jack Maluleke has finally unpacked the role that will be played by Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs legend, Doctor Khumalo who was appointed as the vice-president of the committee last Sunday.

Safa national executive committee (NEC) members endorsed Khumalo’s appointment at a meeting where president Danny Jordaan’s vice-presidents were also elected and appointed.

Initially, it was unclear what role Khumalo would play in the association but Maluleke has since elaborated on what will be expected of the retired dribbling wizard.

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Safa house visit

Midweek, Khumalo made a turn at Safa house where Jordaan welcomed him. He also had a brief meeting with the association’s technical director, Molefi Ntseki, who shared Safa’s Technical Masterplan with Khumalo.

“He will play a part in our team when we recommend and appoint coaches for all the national teams, from Bafana Bafana to all the junior national teams,” Maluleke told Sunday World.

“He will also assist in the scouting and suggest emerging and talented players to the various junior national teams’ coaches. Khumalo is a coach and an expert and he will attend tournaments organised by the Safa regions across the country.”

Maluleke, who spearheaded the appointment of Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane, added that part of Khumalo’s role would be to communicate Safa’s development programmes.

“People do not know much about our numerous programmes, especially at grassroots level. Doctor has been in the game, he is a legend and a coach and will advise the Safa NEC on technical matters.

“He will also work alongside the technical director [Ntseki]. There are lots of programmes like coaching seminars and clinics, coaching licences. They will make recommendations and give feedback to the NEC,” Maluleke said.

During Khumalo’s visit, Jordaan told him: “Congratulations after your appointment to the Safa technical committee this past weekend. This is the start of journey that I am sure you are looking forward to.”

The former Bafana Bafana midfielder, who is a legend of South African football and won the Africa Cup of Nations with the South African senior men’s national team, concurred with Jordaan and said he was raring to knuckle down and begin work.

“Thank you to president Dr Jordaan, the Safa NEC and the chairman (Maluleke) for the trust and belief in me,” Khumalo said.

“To be honest, I never saw it coming and never thought that so much would be bestowed on me. This is an eye-opener in terms of the vision of the Association. I am humbled to serve.”

Khumalo explained further that there has been a massive improvement in South African football in different age categories in both male and female in the past five years and he hoped to make a contribution in the coming years.

Kaizer Chiefs Village visit

He also visited the Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena to seek the blessing of Kaizer Motaung after his Safa appointment.

“Sixteen-Valve” as Khumalo was known, paid a courtesy visit to the Amakhosi chairperson to also honour their long-standing relationship.

Khumalo shared an emotional tribute, noting that Motaung has known him since he was three years old. He thanked Motaung for shaping his football career and giving him life guidance.