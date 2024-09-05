Kaizer Chiefs Legends beef up squad for KZN assignment

Kaizer Chiefs have beefed up their Legends team for a tricky assignment against the KwaZulu-Natal Legends team at the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Stadium on Saturday.

The Amakhosi Legends team has become very popular and adored by thousands of the club’s die-hard supporters who follow the team around the country whenever they play.

They will be travelling to Ulundi in Northern KwaZulu-Natal to take on their counterparts in the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Legacy Cup. Kick-off is at 1pm.

The Amakhosi Legends, who defeated Bloemfontein Celtic 2-1 at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein a month ago, have roped in former star players Isaac Mabotsa, Jabulani “S-Curl” Mendu, René Richards, and Nkhosinathi “Chippa” Nhleko for this game.

The Chiefs also trounced the Orlando Pirates in a recent game, and coach Thabo Mooki is aiming for a third successive victory.

Good, entertaining football

“We have been playing good and entertaining football. Importantly, we have been winning,” Mooki told the club’s website.

Mooki is hopeful that his team will give fans a good showing.

“Wherever we have played, the fans have come out to support us. Ulundi won’t be any different, and we want to give them another triumph.

“Siphiwe Tshabalala picked up an injury in the last game in July, so he is out. We have also rotated and brought in some new faces.

“Since June last year, we have used 35 different players, and we will continue to use more,” the former midfield maestro added.

The game forms part of a tournament that sees Betway Premiership sides Royal AM and Richards Bay United, as well as Eswatini top flight team, Nsingizini Hotspur, also participating.

The organisers will announce the appearance of a fourth team in the coming week.

The first game between Royal AM and Richards Bay will kick off at 9am. The second semi-final will be at 11am, with the Chiefs Legends playing at 1pm ahead of the final at 3pm.

Kaizer Chiefs Legends Squad:

Goalkeepers: Brian Baloyi, Brilliant Khuzwayo

Defenders: Isaac Mabotsa, Tefu Mashamaite, Nhlanhla Kubeka, Willard Katsande, and Derrick Spencer

Midfielders: Mandla Masango, Jabulani Mendu, Rene Richards, Josta Dladla, Reneilwe Letsholonyane, Jabu Mahlangu, Thuso Phala, Arthur Zwane

Strikers: Siyabonga Nomvethe, Nkosinathi Nhleko

Coach: Thabo Mooki

Assistant coach: Tshepo Molatedi

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content