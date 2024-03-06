Kaizer Chiefs lift Khune’s suspension ahead of Soweto derby

Kaizer Chiefs announced on Wednesday that veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has rejoined the team after being suspended from club activities.

Khune, 36, was stripped of his captaincy and suspended from all club activities after he allegedly arrived at a training session under the influence of alcohol in December.

“Kaizer Chiefs’ longest serving player, Itumeleng Khune, has rejoined the team following his separation from his teammates to fulfil certain conditions required of him before he could be allowed back at the Village,” Chiefs said in a statement.

“Khune was suspended early in December to afford him an opportunity to complete a corrective programme designed for him to meet set expectations for a professional athlete.

“Upon completion of the programme, a report from an independent body of professionals was received and shared with the technical team to demonstrate that he had done all that was required.

“During his three-month absence, Khune says he fully participated in the programmes set out for him and believes they assisted with his personal growth and development as a professional athlete as well as an individual.

“He looks forward to working hard at training and sharing his knowledge with his teammates.

“In January and February, Kaizer Chiefs also allowed Khune to participate on the panel of SABC Sport analysts during the recent Africa Cup of Nations. The experience gained from the exercise will hopefully benefit his life in future.

Perfect time for the Glamour Boys

“As Kaizer Chiefs, we welcome Itu back to the home he has known for over 25 years, and we remain committed to our core values of discipline, integrity, respect and unity.”

Khune’s sensational return comes at a perfect time when the Glamour Boys prepare for one of their biggest games in the DStv Premiership calendar, the Soweto derby.

Amakhosi will be out for three points and bragging rights when they cross swords against arch-rivals, Orlando Pirates, at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

