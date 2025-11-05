‘Kaizer Chiefs must remain grounded, humble because we have not arrived’

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has urged his players to remain humble, stating that they have not yet arrived, despite turning the corner and finding their goal-scoring boots.

Kaze and his co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef have previously stressed their inability to be clinical in front of goals but have since managed to score seven goals in their last two games.

On Tuesday night, Amakhosi delivered a commanding performance against minnows Orbit College when they smashed them 4-1 during their Betway Premiership encounter at the FNB Stadium.

Kaze tells team to stay humble

Prior to that, Chiefs outclassed AS Simba of the DR Congo at the Dobsonville Stadium by handing them a 3-1 beating to book their place in the CAF Confederations Cup group stages.

After the game, Kaze emphasised to the media that his team must persist in their efforts and not let a single victory derail them.

“The biggest and most important thing is for us to remain grounded, be humble, and continue working hard because we have not yet arrived,” Kaze told the media after the game against Orbit.

“I know here [in South Africa], when you win one game, you are the God of football, but when you lose or draw one game, you are referred to as a plumber and other names.

“So, in this situation we find ourselves in, we must be concise with our message to the players, that they must remain humble and work hard because the season is still far from over.

Time to rest and fine-tune

With the international break approaching, Kaze admitted that two weeks without domestic football will slightly affect their momentum, but also offer the team some time to rest and fine-tune

“It is true that when you are on a good run and have momentum, you want the games to go on, but we have been having many games, and mentally the players need to rest and take the pressure off them,” he added.

The result against Orbit took the Glamour Boys up to second place in the log standings and levelled them at 22 points with leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sundowns have a chance to go three points clear at the top when they host a tricky TS Galaxy at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday night.

Orlando Pirates will be in action against an in-form Golden Arrows at the King Zwelithini Stadium.

