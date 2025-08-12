Kaizer Chiefs must turn FNB Stadium into a fortress – Brandon Petersen

One of Kaizer Chiefs’ many objectives for this season, according to goalie Brandon Petersen, is to make the FNB Stadium a stronghold and a challenging place for opposing teams to visit.

Petersen was speaking to the media at the Chiefs Village in Naturena ahead of their Betway Premiership encounter against Polokwane City on Wednesday night.

The game is scheduled to take place at 7.30pm at the FNB Stadium.

Amakhosi made a spectacular start to the league on Sunday, winning 2-0 against Stellenbosch FC in front of a sold-out crowd at the Athlone Stadium in Cape Town.

Petersen, who was between the sticks ahead of Bruce Bvuma and Fiacre Ntwari, had an impressive game and kept a clean sheet.

Turning venue into a fortress

The Glamour Boys will play three consecutive home league games at the FNB Stadium [against City, Richards Bay, and Mamelodi Sundowns], and Petersen says their aim is to collect maximum points, starting with Rise and Shine.

“It’s time to start turning FNB Stadium into a fortress and make teams scared to come and play us there,” Petersen said.

“In the past, we did not do well at the FNB, but now it’s time to change that, and what better way to do it than with three consecutive home games for us, which will start with a win against Polokwane City?

“I am excited for the game on Wednesday because we have been away for pre-season [in the Netherlands], and we played our first match of the season in Cape Town, so the team is excited about the next round of matches at home, and hopefully tomorrow we can change our fortunes at home.”

Top-eight finish

Amakhosi will be going up against a Polokwane City side that will be in the hunt for their first three points of the season after playing to a goalless draw against Magesi FC in their league opener.

Rise and Shine are also the same side that dumped Chiefs out of a top-eight finish when they held them to a draw in their final game of last season.

Inacio Miguel, the newly appointed captain of Chiefs, stated: “The only way for us to exact revenge for what happened in the last game of the season is to go out there and do our best.

“I think last season we were not really at our best, but since we started the new season with a win, we can change and transform our performance.

“Polokwane City will be tough, but we have to do what we can at home and hopefully win.”

