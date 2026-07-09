Kaizer Chiefs’ new home, away jerseys receive mixed reactions

Kaizer Chiefs have officially dropped their new home and away jerseys for the 2026/2027 season, and social media is already buzzing with mixed reactions from football fans.

Amakhosi made sure that fans woke up to something that they could talk about when they revealed their new kits for next season in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“The home jersey is a statement of beauty, sophistication and class, featuring the club’s iconic gold base embellished with subtle geometric patterns inspired by Zulu culture, symbolising a shield, overlayed with black pinstripes and a sleek black collar.

“It is designed to be worn not only at football matches but is also a must-have lifestyle essential in every supporter’s wardrobe. The away jersey, which represents the Amakhosi pride, is bold black with gold and grey zigzag trimmings, forming a striking V-shape across the chest—similar to a lion’s mane.

“Updated with a modern twist, the design pays homage to the memorable 1989 and 1992/1993 seasons, evoking nostalgia among loyal supporters of the Glamour Boys,” Chiefs said in a statement.

However, the kits are already receiving mixed reactions from football fans, with some feeling that there was not enough effort put into the designs, while some are raving about how beautiful the two jerseys are.

Said @RaymondMaboe on X: “The retro/vintage theme looks pretty nostalgic. The blackmone is even more iconic. Great job.

Said @Vezzy on X: “I hope this is the last season with Kappa and please don’t renew their contract, they are not serious.”

Said @PetrusErasmus on X: “To everyone saying the kit looks old and the pattern is being repeated, I am sorry to burst your bubble but that is the aim, because the theme is retro.”

Reacting to the jersey, Ricky Joseph of Kappa South Africa said it is an honour for their brand to be associated with a club like Amakhosi and that this season’s design is their best yet.

“It is an honour to have South Africa’s biggest club, Kaizer Chiefs, wearing the Kappa kit so proudly. What is even more rewarding is seeing the jersey everywhere you go in South Africa and across the continent during CAF competitions,” Joseph said.

“We look forward to another successful season with Amakhosi. As we get into our fourth year, we truly believe that supporters and players will enjoy wearing these new kits.

“I once again congratulate our design team in Italy for maintaining such a high level of creativity. I believe that this season’s Kaizer Chiefs designs are our best yet, perfectly combining trendiness, history and culture all in one.”