Kaizer Chiefs’ new signings set to be available for Mamelodi Sundowns blockbuster

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef has confirmed that a host of their new signings will be available to feature for their already highly anticipated Betway Premiership blockbuster.

Amakhosi and Masandawana will go toe-to-toe at the FNB Stadium next Wednesday.

The Glamour Boys will not have asked for a better time to meet the reigning champions, as they are on red-hot form and enjoying a three-game winning streak in the league.

Chiefs are currently number two on the log standings with nine points, scoring four goals with three clean sheets.

Intentional on the transfer market

Amakhosi has also been very active and intentional on the transfer market, making a total of nine signings so far. Of all the new recruits, only three [Thabiso Monyane, Siphesihle Ndlovu, and Paseka Mako] have made their official debuts. While others were awaiting paperwork.

Speaking to the media after their hard-fought 1-0 win over Richards Bay on Tuesday night, Ben Youssef confirmed that Nkanyiso Shinga, Flavio Silva, and Ethan Chislett are all eligible to play.

“Shinga is ready [for selection]. He received his card to play but still has some work to do with our fitness coach, Majdi [Safi],” Ben Youssef said.

“Silva also received his playing card yesterday. But it was too late for us to select him for the game against Richards Bay because we had already decided on the plan of the game.

“Ethan was sick last week, so he didn’t attend any training sessions. Hence, he is not with us, but he is eligible to play.”

Amakhosi’s other new signings include Nigerian international striker Etiosa Ighodaro from Sundowns. Also the young Cape Town Spurs duo Asanele Velebayo and Luke Baartman.

Best young talent

The trio was unveiled in front of their home fans at the FNB at halftime. And sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr expressed his excitement about the new players.

“We’re very excited, and we’ve always had a clear strategy about getting the best young talent. We’re just very pleased to welcome them. There are a few administrative issues still to happen,” Motaung Jnr told SuperSport TV.

“But we’re very excited, especially about bringing Ighodaro upfront. We know the young talent with Baartman and Velebayi. We’re excited to unleash them on the fans. But at the same time, they will need some time to understand who we are.

“This process hasn’t been easy. Again, the squad is picking, but we’re still very much a work in progress.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content