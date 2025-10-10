Kaizer Chiefs officially part ways with coach Nasreddine Nabi

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that they have officially parted ways with coach Nasreddine Nabi via mutual agreement on Friday.

“Kaizer Chiefs FC and Head Coach Nasreddine Nabi hereby confirm that, following constructive engagements, they have mutually agreed to conclude their professional relationship on an amicable basis,” reads the Chiefs statement.

“The Parties recognise the importance of this decision being communicated in respectful and positive terms, reflecting the mutual regard maintained throughout their employment relationship.

“Kaizer Chiefs FC acknowledges and thanks Coach Nabi for his contribution during his tenure with the Club and extends best wishes for his continued success in future endeavours.

“Coach Nabi, in turn, conveys his appreciation to Kaizer Chiefs FC, its leadership, staff, players, and supporters for their commitment and support during his time at the Club.”

Nabi’s shocking departure from Amakhosi follows recent reports that the Tunisian mentor’s UEFA Pro Licence may have expired, and thus, the club has decided to part ways with him by mutual consent.

According to CAF rules, coaches without the right qualifications would be barred from sitting on the bench during their continental club competitions—and this is said to be one of the reasons the two parties are severing ties.

In August, Nabi was given compassionate leave by the club after his wife was involved in a critical car accident and subsequently missed the first three games of the Betway Premiership campaign.

Nabi took charge of the club at the beginning of last season from Moroccan giants FAR Rabat with the hope of awakening a sleeping Soweto giant.

Even though he struggled in his first season in charge, Nabi won the hearts of the Amakhosi fans when he ended the club’s decade-long trophy drought by winning the Nedbank Cup.

The victory was even sweeter by the fact that they defeated their biggest rivals Orlando Pirates 2-1 in the final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The club has since confirmed that assistant coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef will take over the hot seat for the remainder of the season on an interim basis.

Chiefs recently got knocked out of the Carling Knockout in the first round, when they lost on penalties to Stellenbosch FC.

They will be back in action when they travel to DR Congo to face Simba in their CAF Confederations Cup second preliminary round.

