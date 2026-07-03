Kaizer Chiefs offload Tashreeq Morris as they rebuild for new season

Kaizer Chiefs have terminated the contract of Tahsreeq Matthews after he failed to make an impression at the glamour club since he joined from SuperSport United last year in January. The two parties have reached an amicable agreement to part ways and to terminate his contract, which had one more season to run.

In the 18 arduous months Morris spent at Amakhosi, the 32-year-old managed to register one official goal. Injuries also hampered his spell, and he never got going at the Naturena club. He is reported to be on the wanted list of both Stellenbosch FC and Nedbank Cup champions Durban City.

Cleaning house

With the arrival of new coach Chiefs Fernando da Cruz, they are cleaning house and have also released George Matlou and Happy Mashiane in the off-season.

“Following constructive discussions between the Club and the player, Kaizer Chiefs and Tashreeq Morris have mutually agreed to terminate their contract,” reads the statement from the Chiefs website.

“This amicable decision grants Morris the opportunity to pursue the next chapter of his career and join a team of his choice. We wish Tashreeq success in his future endeavours.

In January last year, Chiefs officially confirmed the addition of Morris as one of their signings of the January transfer window. According to the club, the move to rope him in had followed an in-depth review and analysis of Morris’s potential and skills on the field by then coach Nasreddine Nabi and his technical team – they recognised the need for an attacker.

Morris, who previously played for SuperSport United, has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him at Chiefs until June 30 2027. This move is part of a strategic swap deal, which saw striker Christian Saile head the other way.

Born in Cape Town, Morris has showcased his talent at Ajax Cape Town, Cape Town City, Sekhukhune United, and SuperSport United.

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