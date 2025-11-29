Kaizer Chiefs out for redemption in crucial CAF clash against Zamalek

Kaizer Chiefs return to familiar ground on Saturday afternoon, with their sights on reigniting their CAF Confederation Cup campaign following their opening defeat to Al Masry in Egypt last weekend.

Amakhosi host another Egyptian outfit, Zamalek SC, in a heavyweight Group D encounter at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

The game is scheduled to get underway at 3pm.

Chiefs go up against a Zamalek side who have their tails up after starting their CAF campaign on a winning note against Zesco United of Zambia in Cairo last weekend.

Lessons from Cairo trip

For Amakhosi, the clash represents an opportunity to respond immediately and reset their campaign, with co-coach Cedric Kaze believing their trip to Egypt offered enough encouragement to fuel confidence going into the Zamalek clash, despite the setback on the scoreboard.

“We didn’t start as well as we would have loved to in the previous game, but we still have five games to play,” said Kaze during a press conference on Friday.

“Even though we lost, there were moments where we were good at what we wanted to do. We are very confident about tomorrow’s game.

“These are the matches that everyone wants to play, against big teams like Zamalek, and it’s a good way for us to redeem ourselves,” Kaze added.

Kaizer says …

Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jnr also acknowledged that the team did not start well, but said the team is adamant to redeem themselves and go for nothing less than three points.

“It’s very important that we get results at home. Zamalek will be a tough team, with a long, rich history, and they are coming off the back of a victory [against Zesco],” Motaung said on Tuesday during the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) side’s farewell presser at Naturena.

“They [Zamalek] won’t have an easy time travelling this way, going to Polokwane, and playing, hopefully, in the heat of 3pm.”

The Glamour Boys are currently on number three, with Zesco at the bottom following their 3-2 defeat to Al Masry on Friday night.

