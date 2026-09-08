Kaizer Chiefs part ways with another highly-rated player

As Kaizer Chiefs continue to rebuild their squad, they have released yet another star player, Thabo Cele, who arrived at the club amidst much fanfare 18 months ago.

Cele came to Naturena with high expectations, but his stay has been underwhelming, in fact, he really struggled to stamp his authority in the Chiefs midfield engine room.

The club announced that they terminated Cele’s contract by mutual agreement, following constructive discussions between both parties. They said the decision would allow Cele to pursue new opportunities while Amakhosi continue to reshape their squad for the 2026/27 season.

Said the club’s statement: “The KwaMashu-born midfielder joined the Glamour Boys in January 2025, bringing international experience from his time in Europe and with the South African national team, and made his debut in the Soweto Derby the following month.

“During his 18 months with Chiefs, he made a total of 36 appearances in domestic and CAF competitions. He also lifted the Nedbank Cup with the Club, fours month after his arrival. We thank “Induna Yendawo” for his commitment during his time at Kaizer Chiefs and wish him the very best in his future career.”

READ: Chiefs confirm Fernando da Cruz as the new sheriff in Naturena

In this off season, Amakhosi have released big name players such Glody Lilepo, Gaston Sirino, Given Msimango, Fiacre Ntwari, George Matlou, Ashley du Preez, Tashreeq Morris, Aden McCarthy and Happy Mashiane to mention but a few.

Meanwhile, after registering a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Siwelele FC at the Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday, Amakhosi will be back to Betway Premiership action when they travel to the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday.

READ: Kaizer Chiefs target scalp of wounded Siwelele at Dobsonville

After five rounds of matches, Chiefs are sitting comfortably on number three behind second-placed Orlando Pirates and log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

A good thing for the fast-improving Amakhosi – who are trailing Sundowns by five points, is that they have not suffered a loss this season, having won three and drawn two of their games so far.

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