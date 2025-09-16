Kaizer Chiefs, Sekhukhune United on mission to topple Sundowns in top-of-table clash

Kaizer Chiefs and Sekhukhune United will be hoping to unseat Mamelodi Sundowns, who are currently leading the Betway Premiership, when they play each other on Tuesday night at the FNB Stadium.

Amakhosi and Sekhukhune are currently tied on 13 points, while Sundowns are on top with 14 following their impressive 3-0 win over Magesi FC on Sunday.

So, a win from either Chiefs or Sekhukhune will see one of them bounce back on top of the log, leading the pack.

Sundowns, along with the Glamour Boys and Babina Noko, are among the three teams yet to experience defeat in their league campaign.

Before the eagerly awaited match, Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi highlighted the strategic timing of the FIFA international break, leveraging it to enhance two crucial aspects of their game.

Nabi wants all players ready for battle

During a press conference on Monday at the Chiefs Village in Naturena, Nabi stated: “We have tried to take advantage of this time, this international break, to improve on two parameters, our physical condition and tactical principles, especially the first week of the international break, and then also we organised a day of friendly games for the group.

“We had everyone involved to give everyone minutes in the legs, because there are many players who have not had enough time playing, and there are now players that need to play for us to see.

“We’re heading into a very busy schedule, and we want everyone to be ready when they will be needed.”

Amakhosi go up against a lethal Sekhukhune side in front of goals, having scored eight goals so far this season.

However, both teams will fiercely contest the game, with Amakhosi being the only team yet to concede.

Betway Premiership Tuesday Fixture:

Durban City vs Siwelele FC – Chatsworth Stadium (7:30pm)

Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune United – FNB Stadium (7:30pm)

Chippa United vs Orbit College – Buffalo City Municipality Stadium (7:30pm)

