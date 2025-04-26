Kaizer Chiefs slip out of top eight after depressing loss to Gallants

Kaizer Chiefs continued their winless run in the Betway Premiership and slipped down to number nine in the log. This follows a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Marumo Gallants at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The result means that coach Nasredinne Nabi and his side are yet to register a league win since 4 March, when they beat Magesi FC 1-0 at home.

For Bahlabane Ba Ntwa, the victory means that they have moved up to position 10 and level on 30 points with Chiefs.

It took Amakhosi 10 minutes to find the back of the net. Glody Lilepo produced sheer individual brilliance to ease past the Gallants’ defence. He beat four players, then fired a curling shot into the top corner to give an outstretched Washington Arubi no chance.

Even though the home side controlled the game in the first half, they kept inviting pressure by continuously fouling their opponents on the edge of their box.

On the stroke of half-time, they were punished. Defender Trevor Mathiane capitalised on some schoolboy defending by Amakhosi to level matters for the visitors going into the break.

Sensing defeat, in the second half, Nabi made much-needed changes. He introduced Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Sibongiseni Mthethwa for Dillan Solomons and Thabo Cele.

Wandile Duba passed up a golden opportunity to score moments into the second half. Mduduzi Shabalala had set him up with a delightful through pass, but the usually clinical striker struck the woodwork.

It took less than five minutes for Gallants to respond to the scare. Daniel Msendami scored the most bizarre goal from a long way out. The Zimbabwe international caught Chiefs napping from a free kick close to the centre line.

Nabi tried to push for at least a point. He threw in Edson Castillo, Tebogo Potsane, and Tashreeq Morris in search of an equaliser. But it was not meant to be so, Chiefs will now head into the Soweto Derby on Saturday, 3 May, sporting a gaping wound.

