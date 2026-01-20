Kaizer Chiefs start the year on a high after edging Golden Arrows

Kaizer Chiefs resumed their Betway Premiership campaign with a much-needed win and three points, as they beat Golden Arrows 1-0 at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

The result means that Amakhosi have climbed up to number three on the PSL log table with 27 points – one point behind Orlando Pirates and two behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

It was Aden McCarthy’s solitary goal in the first half that made the difference, after he pounced on a loose ball from Arrows goalkeeper Thakasani Mbanjwa at close range to score on the rebound. Chiefs headed into the break leading the match after dominating for most parts of the first half.

The second half was fairly balanced from both sides, as the visitors also took the game to Chiefs in search of the equaliser, but their efforts were not enough as they succumbed to a defeat to the Glamour Boys.

For Golden Arrows and coach Manqoba Mngqithi, the result means that they remain in position 10 with 16 points after 15 games and will be desperate to return to winning ways and move further up the table.

In the other league match that was playing out in Polokwane at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, Stellenbosch FC got themselves a dream start under veteran coach Gavin Hunt, after they nailed Sekhukhune United in their backyard.

New man Tshegofatso Mabasa scored the winning goal on his debut, to help Stellenbosch move further away from the relegation zone.

