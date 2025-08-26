Kaizer Chiefs surprise fans after announcing Lebo Maboe’s signing

Kaizer Chiefs’ shopping spree continues after the club announced their 10th acquisition of the current season. Amakhosi have officially signed midfielder Lebohang Maboe, in a move that took the local football fraternity by surprise.

Maboe, who was part of the Chief’s youth development academy during his teenage years, returns to Naturena after stints with SuperSport United, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Maritzburg United. Over the course of his distinguished career in the Premier Soccer League, he has collected several trophies and accolades. Maboe is also the son of former Moroka Swallows and Orlando Pirates player Sidwell Maboe.

During his stint in the development structures, he played with Zitha Kwinika. The 30-year-old attacking midfielder has also earned 13 caps for the South African national team, Bafana Bafana.

“We know Lebo is a quality player who has gained valuable experience in continental competitions over the past few years. His expertise will be crucial for us in both the domestic league and the CAF Confederation Cup. We’re pleased to welcome him back to Amakhosi. He was here and knows the culture and what our supporters expect from our players,” says Sporting Director, Kaizer Motaung Jr.

To accommodate the new players, Chiefs have parted ways with the Njabulo Blom, Tebogo Potsane, Mdantsane, Edmilson Dove, Bongani Sam and Ranga Chivaviro.

Chiefs new arrivals for the 2025/26 season:

Flavio Silva (Persebaya Surabaya), Thabiso Monyane and Paseka Mako (both Orlando Pirates), Siphesihle Ndlovu (SuperSport United), Ethan Chislett (Port Vale), Nkanyiso Shinga (Alverca FC), Asanele Velebayi and Luke Baartman (both Cape Town Spurs), Etiosa Ighodaro and Lebohang Maboe (both Mamelodi Sundowns).

