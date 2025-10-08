Kaizer Chiefs to face Manchester United in international tour

The Premier Soccer League and MultiChoice have announced that reigning DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) champions, Kaizer Chiefs, will face Manchester United in an international tour.

The tour is set to take place in November, where Chiefs will go up against the English giants.

Amakhosi made history when they were crowned DDC champions for the first time in the tournament’s history, amassing a record 70 points last season.

As part of their reward, the champions will now test themselves against international opposition — Manchester United, Leeds United, and Queens Park Rangers (QPR) U21 — during an 11-day UK tour scheduled from 25 November to 7 December 2025.

Kaizer Chiefs will depart for the United Kingdom on Tuesday, 25 November, arriving in Manchester the following day, where they’ll be based for most of the tour.

Their first fixture will be against Manchester United on Friday, 28 November, followed by a clash with Leeds United on Tuesday, 2 December. The tour will conclude in London with a final match against QPR U21 on Saturday, 6 December.

In addition to the matches, the tour will include academy exchange visits with Manchester United and Liverpool, offering invaluable knowledge-sharing opportunities.

The team will also attend a Premier League fixture between Leeds United and Chelsea, and enjoy a day in London, including a visit to the Premier League offices.

Throughout the 2024/25 season, Amakhosi demonstrated grit and determination, collecting vital points even while several key players were away on national duty — truly embodying the spirit of the DDC.

The partnership between the PSL and MultiChoice remains steadfast in its commitment to community development and sporting excellence. Looking ahead, MultiChoice continues to invest in nurturing grassroots talent and empowering communities across South Africa.

As the DDC continues to grow, it stands as a beacon of hope for aspiring footballers — providing them with the opportunity to showcase their talent both nationally and on the global stage.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content