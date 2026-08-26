Kaizer Chiefs to unleash Mfundo Vilakazi on Natal Rich Boyz

After the venue for the Richards Bay versus Kaizer Chiefs Betway Premiership match was moved from the Moses Mabhida Stadium to the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, Amakhosi are ready to continue with their bright start and unleash their dangerous dribbling sensation Mfundo “Obrigado” Vilakazi on their KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) hosts.

Kick-off for the match is at 7:30pm on Wednesday.

The rejuvenated Amakhosi are joint log-leaders with seven points after three rounds of matches, and they will be looking to extend their tally to 10 points following a 10-day break since their last outing against Mamelodi Sundowns. Their opponents, Richards Bay, meanwhile, have collected two points from their opening three fixtures and will be eager to make home advantage count in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

READ: Red-hot Kaizer Chiefs send strong message to opponents after convincing win

According to the club, 20-year-old Vilakazi has been a significant influence in Amakhosi’s optimistic start to the 2026/27 PSL season and is looking to kick on with his development under new coach, Fernando Da Cruz.

“To open the league with a win was a real confidence-booster and we are aiming to be more consistent throughout the season,” Vilakazi was quoted by the club.

“Personally, I have goals to achieve this season in terms of growth and improvement. Belief in myself and the coach’s strategy, becoming even more of a team player and working even harder to help the team win.”

The prodigiously talented 20-year-old is energised by the positive mood in the Chiefs camp generated by the addition of new faces at Naturena.

“So far, with the new coaching staff and new players, things have gone well,” he says.

“Take Langelihle (Phili), he got man-of-the-match in his first game and scored against (Mamelodi) Sundowns in his second. I played with him at national level so you can see when he scored I was so happy for him, because we go back a long way together, to the Under-20 COSAFA qualifiers, the Under-20 Afcon and the Under-20 World Cup. The new coaches are very good. We trust them and just listen to them and follow their instructions. All in all, I believe we will have a good season.”

Vilakazi noted that Richards Bay are a very good team, that is especially dangerous at home.

“But we are going there with confidence. Our technical team has done its analysis, and we have a game plan that we believe will lead us to victory. We are all in a good space and ready for the challenge. We want to build and maintain forward momentum, and that’s how we approach every game. We know the expectations of our amazing fans, and we never want to disappoint our fans.”

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