Kaizer Chiefs will qualify for Confederations Cup, says coach Cedric Kaze

Cedric Kaze, the coach of Kaizer Chiefs, has confidently assured Amakhosi fans that his team will undoubtedly advance to the CAF Confederations Cup group stages.

Amakhosi will play the second leg of their Confederations Cup preliminary round match against AS Simba of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Sunday at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto.

“I am not confident; I am very sure that we will qualify for the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup on Sunday,” Kaze said during a post-match conference.

He spoke shortly after Siwelele FC held the Glamour Boys to a frustrating goalless draw in their Betway Premiership tie on Wednesday night.

The result meant that Chiefs have not won a league game in their last four outings and remain at number four in the log standings with 16 points.

Amakhosi were once again the better side on the day and created ample goal-scoring opportunities but failed to convert, leaving Kaze and the supporters in distress.

Kaze happy with overall performance

Kaze told SuperSport: “Every team faces difficulties, and we have to acknowledge that our biggest one currently is scoring goals. However, this isn’t a bad thing because we aren’t giving goals away from the back.

“We don’t want to give the teams above us the chance to extend the gap at the top, so we will continue trying different combinations.

“It’s a tough week; with games scheduled every three days, maintaining consistency is very hard, but I believe the overall performance was good, though not exceptional.

“In this kind of game, we had the opportunities to score, and you don’t have to play well every day, but you just need to put the ball in the net and then wait for the next game.”

Amakhosi must score goals in their match against Simba on Sunday to progress to the competition’s group stages.

Chiefs and Simba played to a 0-0 draw in Lubumbashi at the weekend and will settle the tie at Dobsonville Stadium. The game is scheduled to get underway at 3pm.

