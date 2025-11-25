Kaizer Motaung Jnr explains why Vela Khumalo will not travel with DDC team to UK

Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr has confirmed that DStv Diski Challenge coach Vela Khumalo will not travel with the team for their tour in England.

“There is a slight challenge with coach Vela and Neo Bohloko. So they won’t be travelling with the team,” Motaung confirmed to Sunday World during a press briefing at the Chiefs Village on Tuesday.

“I think when they were overseas for the World Cup, they were not here to do the biometrics and visas. So, unfortunately, he [Khumalo] and Neo won’t be travelling with the team. Coach Sheppey [Dillon Sheppard] will be with the boys.

Played massive role for team

“But I think it’s unfortunate [for Khumalo not to travel with the team]. Because he played a massive role over the years to put the team where it is now. Not just for the last season.”

Motaung also confirmed that two other DDC players will not be travelling with the team. Those players are Donay Jansen, who is not a U21player, as per the requirements of the tour. The other one is Shaun Els, who was also at the U17 World Cup.

Amakhosi earned themselves a trip to the UK after making history and being crowned DDC champions for the first time in the tournament’s history, amassing a record 70 points last season.

The young Glamour Boys will play against the likes of Manchester United, Leeds United, and Queens Park Rangers (QPR) U21 during an 11-day UK tour scheduled from November 25 to December 7.

Mabaso elated at opportunity

Captain Thulani Mabaso expressed his excitement about leading Chiefs to what he describes as an experience of a lifetime. He also briefly addressed the media ahead of their departure on Tuesday evening.

“I am sometimes in disbelief with how things have happened in my life. Because things have been happening very quickly.

“So, I am grateful for the opportunity that I have received to be where I am today. And I was with the first team in the Netherlands during pre-season. So, I will use that experience and share it with the rest of the team, so that we go out there and compete,” Mabaso added.

