Kaizer Motaung congratulates Jessica on her new role at FIFA

Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung has congratulated her daughter Jessica Motaung on her appointment to the FIFA Men’s Football Stakeholders Committee.

The Amakhosi’s Marketing and Commercial Director was officially appointed by FIFA during the 47th CAF Ordinary General Assembly held in Kinshasa, DRC, on Monday.

Motaung’s tenure in the world football governing body will span four years. It commences this year, and conclude in 2029.

Well deserved recognition

“This is yet another well-deserved recognition for Jessica. Acknowledging her dedication, expertise, and impactful contributions to South African and African football as a whole,” Kaizer Motaung told Chiefs’ media.

“It is a proud moment for us as an organisation to see her representing Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa, and Africa at the highest level of global football.

“We will continue to support her wholeheartedly as she shares her remarkable talents with the world. We know she is strong and will deliver the results for the committee.”

Jessica Motaung also serves in the office of the African Clubs Association (ACA) as one of two vice presidents. ACA is headed by Young Africans head honcho Hersi Ally Said.

The ACA was formed last year in November by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). It aims to protect and promote the interests of African clubs.

Upon her appointment at FIFA, Motaung expressed her delight at being appointed to the new role. She thanked her father for the endless support throughout the years.

Grateful to all who supported her growth

“I am excited about this journey and hope to continue learning and sharing my experiences with the continent. Also with ACA, and South African football in general,” she said.

“It is also important to thank the PSL, led by Dr Irvin Khoza, and SAFA under Dr Danny Jordaan’s tutelage. African Clubs Association under the chairmanship of Eng. Hersi Said and the continental football body, CAF, led by Dr. Patrice Motsepe, who has turned the organisation into the thriving entity we have today.”

