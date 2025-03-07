Ke Yona Cup sponsors will bank on big three to make semis

With the Nedbank Cup in full swing this weekend, the sponsors will be delighted by the fact that Premier Soccer League (PSL) big three Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs are still in the tournament, and that they avoided each other in the quarterfinals.

The organisers will be praying that all three clubs will have advanced to the semifinals when the quarterfinals are concluded on Sunday. This would make a cracker in the last four.

Buccaneers face SuperSport United

On Saturday, the resuscitated Buccaneers will travel to Limpopo for their date with SuperSport United. The match will be at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Kick-off is at 3:30pm.

The Buccaneers have their tails up after they pipped Chippa United 1-0 in Gqeberha on Wednesday night. And they will be looking to defend the trophy they won at the end of last season.

Bucs managed to pick themselves up after they lost three valuable points in their 2-0 defeat to Marumo Gallants in Bloemfontein last Sunday. On paper, Pirates should be able to overpower Matsatsantsa a Pitori and book their place among the last four teams standing.

On the same day, Amakhosi will be looking to break their 10-year cup drought by marching on to the next round. Under new coach Nasreddine Nabi, Chiefs have been trying to bring back the glory days. But they will find Stellenbosch FC in an uncompromising mood in the match that was moved to Gqeberha for safety reasons.

Stellies are still unhappy for having lost their home ground advantage in that manner. Encounters between the two clubs have produced fireworks. And the same will be expected in the 6pm kick-off.

Sundowns face Sekhukhune United

Sundowns will host the fast-improving Sekhukhune United at their slaughterhouse, the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville. The Brazilians lost last season’s final in heartbreaking fashion when Relebohile Mofokeng scored in the dying minutes to hand the Buccaneers the trophy. They would surely want to give it another shot. And new coach Miguel Cardoso will be eager for his first silverware in the Premier Soccer League.

The draw for the semi-finals will be conducted immediately after Sunday’s game between Durban City and Marumo Gallants.

Quarterfinals fixtures:

Saturday March 8:

SuperSport United v Orlando Pirates

Stellenbosch FC V Kaizer Chiefs

Mamelodi Sundowns v Sekhukhune United

Sunday March 9:

Durban City v Marumo Gallants

