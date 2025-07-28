Keep influencers away from development players 

Engen Knockout Challenge tournament organisers outdid themselves when they invited the now popular crazy bunch of super supporters to their VIP marquee at the conclusion of the Gauteng leg in Marks Park last weekend. Panorama FC defeated Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in a jam-packed final to win the honours.

Well, with the advent of social media, it’s just stating the obvious to mention that everybody is now an expert these days. These so-called crème de la crème of fans are no longer cheering and spurring on their teams from the grandstand; they have left that to the likes of dinosaurs such as “Saddam” Maake.

These so-called influencers, masquerading as supporters, are wining and dining, nibbling on finger lunches and other delicacies with dignitaries, washing it down with a touch of mambo-jambo and gobbledegook, as they unpack the events of the day. Gone are the days of sneaking in “cellularphones” past dozy security guards and wolfing down pap en steak in the stands.

Who can argue with the numbers? The sponsors want clout, likes, to be followed and to trend. It really does not matter who gets them the hits – it’s all about the numbers game. Judging by their comments and observations after the game, I agree that the fellows should be kept as far as possible and away from kids’ development competitions.

They do not have the tact, the timing and the good judgment to separate between development and professional football.

They have the uncanny ability to bring unbearable pressure on the shoulders of little boys and girls. They can be brutal and unwavering and in the long run, that can cause harm and destroy the souls of the tiny-tots, who are still fragile and building character.

The chaps also favour and praise undeservedly, especially players from their team. Being impartial and objective is a foreign concept to them – and that also has the tendency to hype up young players, make them big-headed and thinking that they have arrived, only to find that there’s still a long walk to freedom, as Nelson Mandela learnt the hard way.

Many a youngster has fallen by the wayside, due to such praise and worship at a sensitive age. While support can boost confidence, unjust criticism can be detrimental to young boys and girls who are still learning the basics.

After the tournament, and as expected, the hotheads went at it and argued on social media about how best their youth players are compared to other clubs. Some Chiefs supporter went as far as saying that the future looks so bright that if Amakhosi do not win the Betway Premiership next season, he will walk naked in the streets – that’s how excited he, and his chommies, were after the final. They were probably watching a development competition for the first time in their lives.

But luckily, and for sanity, the PSL is back this week, and the guys will be back to default mode. Boredom, which can be very dangerous on some idling adult minds, will be a thing of the past as Orlando Pirates and Chiefs will try to wrestle Mamelodi Sundowns from turning them into a bunch of chumps, once again.

PSL action is back this week and let the games begin.

