Khalil Ben Youssef admits Chiefs star is targeting Afcon with Bafana Bafana

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef has heaped praise on goalkeeper Brandon Petersen after their hard-fought 1-0 win over Durban City at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday night.

Despite their struggles in front of goals, Amakhosi were solid at the back and managed to keep a clean sheet once again.

The win for the Glamor Boys took them up to position three above Orlando Pirates with 19 points, two points behind Betway Premiership log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

It was Petersen’s ninth clean sheet in all competitions for Chiefs this season and is poised to give Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos something to think about ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in December.

“I think every game, we say congratulations to Petersen and the goalkeeper coach [Ilyes Mzoughi] for a good job he’s doing with him,” Ben Youssef said after the game against City.

“The target of Petersen is to go back to Bafana Bafana to be part of the national team. He’s targeting that.

“I think he needs to continue to work to put pressure on the coach of the national team [Broos] so he can be part of the squad in the Afcon.”

Not in the squad

Petersen did, though, miss out on Broos’ preliminary squad for the upcoming international friendly match against Zambia on 15 November.

Goalkeepers ahead of Petersen are Ronwen Williams [Sundowns], Sipho Chaine [Pirates], Ricardo Goss [Siwelele FC], Daren Johnson [AmaZulu FC], and Renaldo Leaner [Sekhukhune United].

Bafana qualified for the Afcon in November last year and have since been pitted against Angola, Egypt, and Zimbabwe in Group B of the continental showpiece, which will be staged in Morocco.

Should Petersen miss out on the Afcon team, he will still have an opportunity to try again, as Bafana will also feature in the 2026 FIFA World Cup next year in Canada, Mexico, and the USA.

