Khoza announces R20m Betway Premiership winner’s prize money

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza has announced the long-awaited 2024/25 Betway Premiership winner’s prize money.

“One of the things that you forgot to announce, which is related to some kind of internal issue that we were discussing in the executive committee, was the prize money,” Khoza said during a press conference at the PSL headquarters in Parktown on Wednesday morning.

“And today I’m going to announce the prize money of the winner only. The winner of the biggest sponsorship, number one position, will [pocket] R20-million.”

“But also, what was important, something that we did not talk about, was the trophy. Now the trophy is going to take a very unique journey.

“Because it’s a trophy that’s got a lot of history and a lot of cultural elements around it. It’s going to take a bit of some time to finalise.”

Khoza and the PSL are yet to also announce the further breakdown of the prize money for the rest of the teams.

Sole nominee for chairmanship

In July, Betway officially replaced DStv as the title sponsor for the PSL top flight on a three-year sponsorship deal worth a staggering R900-million.

The Premiership season is currently underway, with seven games already played by most teams.

Orlando Pirates are sitting on top of the log standings with 21 points — a record seven wins in a row in the club’s history in the PSL era.

The Buccaneers are six points ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns, who will be playing their game in hand against Polokwane City at the Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the PSL confirmed this week that Khoza will once again be the sole nominee for the chairmanship of the league at the annual general meeting on November 13.

The league also released a list of nominees for the upcoming election of the executive committee of the National Soccer League (NSL).

The PSL, which is the professional body of SA football, falls under the ambit of the NSL, the parent company.

