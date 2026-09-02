Khuliso Mudau partners with iconic bubblegum brand Chappies

Popular South African chewing gum brand Chappies have announced Khuliso Mudau as its new brand ambassador.

From its unmistakable yellow wrapper to its iconic Chappie Chipmunk, Chappies has been part of South African culture and everyday life for generations.

The Mamelodi Sundwons and Bafana Bafana defender is known for his signature habit of chewing gum throughout his football career, making this partnership with Chappies an authentic meeting of two South African favourites.

“Chappies is one of those brands that has always been part of my everyday life. I grew up seeing it in my local tuckshop; I remember buying it and sharing it with my friends. Even as I got older and football became a big part of my life, Chappies was still there,” said the 31-year-old.

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“To now be part of this iconic brand that has been around for so many years is really special. Football is about bringing people together, and I’m excited to bring that energy into the Chappies for Champs campaign and share some of the best moments with the fans,” added Mudau.

Through Chappies for Champs, the brand celebrates these moments and the everyday champions who make them special. And for Chappies, Mudau represents the ambition, determination and personality at the heart of the new platform.

“Chappies has always been about those small moments that bring a smile, spark a reaction and bring people together. Football gives us an exciting opportunity to take that spirit into a space that is deeply loved by South Africans,” says Ayesha Hassim, Senior Brand Manager, Chappies South Africa.

“Khuliso is the right partner for Chappies because he embodies the ambition, determination and energy of a new generation, while his genuine love for chewing gum makes the partnership feel authentic,” added Hassim.

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