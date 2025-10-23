Khulumani Ndamane says leaving Kaizer Chiefs was blessing in disguise

TS Galaxy rising star Khulumani Ndamane has opened up about his brief spell at Kaizer Chiefs, stating that it was a blessing in disguise to leave the Soweto giants at the time that he did.

Ndamane joined Galaxy at the beginning of last season, after leaving Amakhosi on a free transfer following his brief spell playing in the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC).

The 21-year-old lanky defender was then snapped by TS Galaxy head honcho Tim Sukazi, and the rest is history.

Shining at Galaxy

Ndamane has since grabbed the opportunity with both hands. He has racked up over 30 matches for Galaxy in all competitions, and has recently made his debut for Bafana Bafana. He was also part of the Bafana squad that made history by qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to the media during a media open day at the Wits Sturrock Park soccer ground in Braamfontein ahead of their Carling Knockout quarter-final clash against Golden Arrows, Ndamane said not making it in the Amakhosi first team was not painful.

“I think leaving Kaizer Chiefs was a blessing in disguise for me. Because expectations are usually very high at big clubs. So as a young player, I am bound to make a lot of mistakes, and there isn’t enough time at clubs like Chiefs,” Ndamane said.

“But here at Galaxy, we are given that platform to make mistakes, but learn from them. And that has been the case with me, because my game has improved and I am much more mature now.

Rejection was redirection

“It was not painful for me not making it in the first team at Chiefs. Because I understood that not all of us will make it in the first team. So, I told myself that if I don’t get an opportunity there, then I need to understand that there will be other opportunities elsewhere.

“And luckily for me, I then decided to move to TS Galaxy. Since things did not go my way at Chiefs, and things have gone well so far,” he added.

Galaxy takes on Arrows at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban. And Ndamane expressed his ambitions of doing well in the competition. He is hopeful of going all the way to win his maiden trophy.

“I wish to win my first trophy as a player here at TS Galaxy. And as you said, there are already rumours that I might not be here next season. So, winning something for the club would mean a lot to me. And the Carling Knock-out will offer me that opportunity,” he concluded with a huge smile on his face.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content