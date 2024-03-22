Khumalo confirms Chiefs will play without talisman in Soweto derby

Kaizer Chiefs DStv Diski Challenge coach Vela Khumalo has confirmed that his side will be without their talisman and top goal scorer, Neo Bohloko, when they face the Orlando Pirates on Sunday.

Amakhosi and the Buccaneers will once again be battling it out for bragging rights, this time in the reserve league, at the Tsakane Stadium in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg.

The match will kick off at 3pm.

Speaking to Sunday World on Friday ahead of the colossal clash, Khumalo said the absence of Bohloko will be an opportunity for other players to get a chance to play.

Playing without regular scorer

“The preparations have been going well; we are injury-free; however, we will be playing without our top man, our regular scorer, Neo Bohloko,” Khumalo said.

“He is with the national team [Under-20], but when you look at it from a positive and development point of view, it will be a chance for others to grab the opportunity with both hands.

“The first game [against the Orlando Pirates] ended in a draw, and we will be approaching this one with a completely new team of players that we are introducing.

“We promoted the rest of them [Mfundo Vilakazi, Donay Jansen, Wandile Duba, Mduduzi Shabalala, and Samkelo Zwane] and when we thought that we were building again, Neo, the goalkeeper [Takalani Mazhamba], and Mfundo had to go for national team duty.”

With 22 games played and eight left until the end of the season, the Chiefs are sitting in position four with 41 points, while the Pirates are just above them with 45 points.

It will be a must-win clash for both teams, as the two Soweto giants will want to continue the chase, as will log leader Mamelodi Sundowns, who are sitting on top with 50 points.

All systems go for Tshwane derby

Sundowns will also be in action in the Tshwane derby against SuperSport United on Saturday afternoon. The match will get under way at 3pm.

Meanwhile, Pirates coach Joseph Makhanya also weighed in on the mouthwatering encounter, saying he hopes the game will help some of the youngsters get a glimpse of what a real Soweto derby feels like.

“More than anything, the game will be a great experience for the players because it will get them to understand what it means to play in the Soweto derby,” Makhanya said.

“So, we can only hope that they get used to it at this age because we saw how Rele [Relebohile Mofokeng] performed in the derby [against Kaizer Chiefs], where he played the full 90 minutes, which is something that we pride ourselves on.”

