Khune has word of encouragement for Chiefs goalkeepers

Itumeleng Khune has shared his honest opinion about the current Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeping department, stating that it must forget about replacing him and focus on helping the team.

Khune was speaking to the media on the back of making a big announcement that he has partnered with betting company Top Bet as shareholder on Wednesday night.

The 37-year-old spoke publicly for the first time since his one-year contract extension with Chiefs expired at the end of last season in May this year.

Under the new-look technical team steered by coach Nasreddine Nabi, Amakhosi had a relatively good start to the season but have slightly lifted their foot off the pedal in recent matches.

Ntwari needs time

Fiacre Ntwari, who is the current number-one goalkeeper at the club, has conceded 11 goals in seven official matches in all competitions. Ntwari joined Amakhosi at the beginning of the season from TS Galaxy.

After the recent 4-0 hammering by Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout, Ntwari faced a lot of criticism, with some going as far as questioning his quality and that he is not Chiefs material.

“I think we must first give them credit. I mean, playing for a big club like Kaizer Chiefs is not easy,” Khune told Sunday World when asked about his thoughts on the current goalkeeping department.

The jersey can be heavy for some

“A lot of legends, people who have travelled this path before us, have been sharing their stories that the Kaizer Chiefs jersey is heavy and it’s not for everyone. So, it is not a secret that not just anyone can play for such a big brand – you need to be Kaizer Chiefs material.

“So, with the current goalkeepers, I think they have great potential. They just must forget about who they’ve replaced and focus on themselves and helping the team go forward.

“That’s what I also did when I got to the first team [in 2004]. I knew that I had big shoes to fill when Brian Baloyi left [for Mamelodi Sundowns] – who had achieved everything in South African football.”

Khune went on to explain how he dealt with the pressure of having to fill in the void left by Baloyi between the sticks and how he ended up taking the now-famous number 32 jersey.

“When I got promoted, I was offered jersey number 16, but I knew the pressure that that jersey was coming with.

Don’t be better than Itu, be yourself

“So, I was like, can you guys just add 16 to the 16 to make it 32 so that I can start my legacy at the club? They agreed and turned out to have worked perfectly and managed to inspire other goalkeepers.

“So, my message to the guys is putting themselves under pressure and or trying to prove a point that they are, or will be better than Itu is a no.

“They must run their own race, and be in their lane, and in no time, they would have surpassed what Itumeleng Khune has achieved.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content