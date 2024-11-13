Khune rallies behind Williams ahead of major CAF awards

Former Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune believes Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams can win major CAF awards he has been nominated for.

Williams is nominated for the CAF Men’s Player of the Year and Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year awards.

Khune’s remarks come at the back of Williams’ historic Ballon d’Or nomination, where he was placed ninth for the Yashin Trophy two weeks ago.

The 32-year-old is the first South African to be nominated for the prestigious trophy and the first goalkeeper to be nominated while playing for an African club.

Ronwen is recognised in the world

“Ronwen is a great guy on and off the field. A hard worker, someone who listens and never stops to learn,” Khune said after his TopBet partnership announcement last week.

“I’ve been with him for many years competing for the number one jersey at Bafana, and I think he gave me the respect.

“He listened to all the advice that I’ve given to him, and here he is now being recognised in the world. The Ballon d’Or nomination; he deserved it.”

Despite the fact that some South Africans felt wronged when Emiliano Martinez of Argentina won the Fifa World Cup goalkeeping competition, Khune claimed that his former Bafana teammate was up against the best in the world.

However, he is adamant that he has what it takes to clinch the CAF Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year accolade.

Competing against the best

He continued: “He worked hard for it [the Ballon d’Or nomination], and to talk about him being robbed of the award … he was competing with the best in the world. Guys that played at the World Cup are playing Champions League, Euro, and Europa League.

“In Africa, I think if it were CAF awards, I would give it to him, because I think he has done well, and maybe that’s how he was judged — that he did well at the Afcon [Africa Cup of Nations] with Bafana and Sundowns.

“So, I think he must keep his feet firmly on the ground and continue working hard because everyone knows worldwide who Ronwen Williams is.

“And I think he will be back at the Ballon d’Or Awards, and he will surely represent South Africa very well.”

The CAF awards are scheduled for December 16 in Marrakech, Morocco, and will cover the period between January and October.

